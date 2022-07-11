Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.9% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 257,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.12. 56,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,942. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.39. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

