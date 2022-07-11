Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives $720.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $720.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNXGF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.63) to GBX 750 ($9.08) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($9.74) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

PNXGF stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.35.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

