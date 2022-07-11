Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $215.66 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.56. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

