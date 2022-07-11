Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 2,174,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.86 and a beta of 1.74. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Plains GP by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

