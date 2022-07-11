Playcent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,624.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $329,888.07 and approximately $26,624.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

