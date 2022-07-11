PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Reaches $0.10

PlutusDeFi (PLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002822 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

