PolkaCover Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00117931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033238 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.