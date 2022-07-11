Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $12.25 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00008059 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $197,528.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00118196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033212 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

