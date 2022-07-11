Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Polymath has a total market cap of $179.31 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

