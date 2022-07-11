Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($101.04) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

PAH3 stock opened at €67.74 ($70.56) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.21. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €59.06 ($61.52) and a fifty-two week high of €97.66 ($101.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.