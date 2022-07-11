PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

PriceSmart stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.53. 95,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,944. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.78. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $962,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,420,503.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,839 shares of company stock worth $5,493,318. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 463.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

