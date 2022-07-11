Primecoin Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $982.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,387,604 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

