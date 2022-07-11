ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Up 2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 168,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,483,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $15,290,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,044 shares during the period. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $10,830,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

