Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Down 9.9%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 42,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,617,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

PTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Proterra alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.03.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proterra by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO increased its position in shares of Proterra by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Proterra by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Proterra by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.