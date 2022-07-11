Qtum Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.04 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00013653 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $291.27 million and approximately $46.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,241,616 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

