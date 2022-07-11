Qubitica (QBIT) Price Tops $11.94 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00394266 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000370 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.02041350 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005415 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

