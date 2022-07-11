Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 89096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QUIS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$199.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

