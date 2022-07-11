Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUISGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 89096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QUIS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$199.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

