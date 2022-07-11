Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Quotient has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zubeen Shroff purchased 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,818,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,354 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Quotient by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

