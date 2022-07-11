Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.51

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 3311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

