Raiden Network Token Price Hits $0.0670 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $4.48 million and $47,306.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009248 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00215817 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

