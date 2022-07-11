RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.