RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RAVE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
