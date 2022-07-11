Raymond James Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$202.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSY. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$194.88.

GSY stock opened at C$104.50 on Friday. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$107.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.19.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$232.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.6400004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

