Raymond James Cuts Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$2.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Sunday, June 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.32.

TMQ opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of C$132.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

