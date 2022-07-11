Raymond James Downgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.