Raymond James Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCOM. Stephens downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.04. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $698,132.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 161,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

