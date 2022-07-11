Raymond James Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FSBW opened at $28.30 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $223.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612 in the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.