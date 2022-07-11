Raymond James Lowers MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $55.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MVB Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $44.36.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). MVB Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

