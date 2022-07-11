Raymond James Trims UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Target Price to $108.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

UMB Financial stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.92. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,610,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

