Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 103421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.62.

About Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

