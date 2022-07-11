Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 103421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.62.
About Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT)
