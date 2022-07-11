Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 11th (AZN, BNZL, BVC, DEVO, DOM, DRH, EDR, GERN, HST, MORE)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 11th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,935 ($35.54) target price on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.30) target price on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Hostmore (LON:MORE) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.