Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 11th (AZN, BNZL, BVC, DEVO, DOM, DRH, EDR, GERN, HST, MORE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 11th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Get AstraZeneca PLC alerts:

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,935 ($35.54) target price on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 355 ($4.30) target price on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Hostmore (LON:MORE) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.