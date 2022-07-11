Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.77. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 403,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,276,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.