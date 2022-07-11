Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised Richelieu Hardware from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

