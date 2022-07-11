Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Lowered to GBX 670 at UBS Group

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 740 ($8.96) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.77) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 618 ($7.48) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $667.00.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

