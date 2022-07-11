Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 8.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 15,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 660,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

