Rocket Pool Market Cap Hits $112.25 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.92 or 0.00054818 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $112.25 million and $267,691.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

