Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 616,106 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,528.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $517,226.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 12,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $44,869.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,550 shares of company stock worth $1,286,291.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

