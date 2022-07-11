Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTI. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of UTI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.34. 12,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $242.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $2,318,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.