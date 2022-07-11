Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target to CHF 2,700

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,407.50.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

