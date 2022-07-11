Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $331.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $488.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.29.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $317.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.60. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $990.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.