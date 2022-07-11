Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $21.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.
Shares of DEA traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.88. 9,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.