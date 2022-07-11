Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $21.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.88. 9,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

