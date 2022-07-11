SafeCoin Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $971.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,403.07 or 0.99944662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00042710 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00211998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00250312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00112615 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00060312 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004412 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.