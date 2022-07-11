Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

