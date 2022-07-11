Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Decreased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($122.92) to €119.00 ($123.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

