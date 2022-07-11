Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,650. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.60.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.