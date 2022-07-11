Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 82 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 456,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,284,000 after purchasing an additional 68,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $171.53. 60,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,715. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

