Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,719. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $151.84. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

