Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,770. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

