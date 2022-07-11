Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $651,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,845 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.00.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,002. The company has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

