Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,131. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

