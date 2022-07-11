Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.85. 59,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,622,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

